Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $408,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 189,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.