Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.70. 164,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

