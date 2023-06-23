Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $336,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 123.9% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,908,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE UNM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.94. 30,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

