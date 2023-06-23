Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.33. 949,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,591,191. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

