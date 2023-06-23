China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.13

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

China Resources Power Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62.

China Resources Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6701 per share. This is a positive change from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

