Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.21

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 877438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bloom Burton lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493 in the last 90 days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

