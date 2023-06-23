Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,066.93.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,047.34. The stock had a trading volume of 50,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,409. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,233.61 and a 1-year high of $2,139.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,011.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,716.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.