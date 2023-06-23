Chromia (CHR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.71 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $87.81 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chromia

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

