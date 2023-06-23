Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,035,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,161 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.06% of Church & Dwight worth $445,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $97.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

