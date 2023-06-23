CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 4,263 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $143.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.89%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

