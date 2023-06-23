CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 7,600 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

