CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $449.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $458.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.87 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

