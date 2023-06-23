CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $187.06 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.66% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $187,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% in the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $336.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.28 and a 200 day moving average of $334.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

