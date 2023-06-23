CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

AMD stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.37. The company has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

