CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 875 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,682 shares of company stock worth $10,057,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

