CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases Shares of 278,277 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 278,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,981,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

