CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,368 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after acquiring an additional 565,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,230,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $153.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.