CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 19,184 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,184 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand makes up about 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 116,017 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 143,977 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

IR stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $65.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

