CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,240 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 168.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 208.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 953,784 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Nasdaq by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

