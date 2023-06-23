CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down to $11.18

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.18, but opened at $10.80. CI Financial shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 865 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIXXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

CI Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $471.72 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

