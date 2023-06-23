CIBC Boosts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$43.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE EMP.A traded up C$0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting C$35.66. 257,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Empire has a 12-month low of C$33.09 and a 12-month high of C$40.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Charles Venton sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$28,712.00. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

