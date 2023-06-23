Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CFO Sells $130,626.35 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,527,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,776,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 31,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 852,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 38,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

