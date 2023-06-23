Citigroup Cuts Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Price Target to $8.00

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Allego Price Performance
ALLG stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59. Allego has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Allego Company Profile
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
Get a free research report on Allego from StockNews.com
