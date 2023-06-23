Citigroup Cuts Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Price Target to $8.00

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

ALLG stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59. Allego has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Allego during the first quarter worth about $45,084,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allego during the third quarter worth about $7,540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allego by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,292 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allego during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allego during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

