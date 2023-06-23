Clarity Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 159.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $402.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $306.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

