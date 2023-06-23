Clarity Financial LLC Has $426,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 147,436 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.6% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

