Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.72

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.72 and traded as low as $19.95. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 45,381 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $189.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

