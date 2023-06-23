Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after acquiring an additional 537,980 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

