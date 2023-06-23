Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.53–$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $296.94 million-$309.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.87 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 1.7 %

CGNT opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $397.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 30.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,503,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 144.0% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,161,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 851,827 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 751,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 685,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

