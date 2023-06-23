Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 153,332 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

