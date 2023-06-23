Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,486 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.7% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

