CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. 494,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,989,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

CommScope Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $973.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 56,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,293.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,293.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 624,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,654.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,249 shares of company stock worth $369,688 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 464,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 256,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,722,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 127,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,051,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,025,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after buying an additional 179,410 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 531,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

