Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Sells $272,995.84 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $272,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 444,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,778,549.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Chad Verbowski sold 8,376 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $241,396.32.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,058,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,752. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,837,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

