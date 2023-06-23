Conflux 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $161.08 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $743.14 million and approximately $161.08 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,753.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00295462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.30 or 0.00635054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.26 or 0.00501607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00063078 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,977,160,937 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,976,909,508.9563875 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.25983765 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $207,757,081.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.