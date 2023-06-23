Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.35

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 15199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12.

Insider Activity at Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.39 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James C. Malone purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

