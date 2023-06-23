Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.79. The company had a trading volume of 326,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,359. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $355.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.07 and a 200-day moving average of $365.55.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

