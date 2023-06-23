Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.11. 56,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,566. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

