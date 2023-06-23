Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Comerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Comerica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 131,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,319. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

