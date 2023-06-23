Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 14,632 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,632 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Insider Activity at American International Group

American International Group Stock Down 1.5 %

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 332,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,942. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

