Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,432.85

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,432.85 and traded as high as C$2,700.36. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,682.96, with a volume of 19,541 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSU. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,870.00.

Constellation Software Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,673.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2,434.36.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$15.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$18.74 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 80.4273834 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

