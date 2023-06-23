Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.11

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $12.20. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 20,989 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $249.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

