Contrasting Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) and Its Competitors

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) is one of 687 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 101 547 838 15 2.51

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.65%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 78.01 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $737.96 million -$17.77 million 6.86

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -67.69% -76.32% -1.93%

Summary

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

