Contrasting Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) & Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Manhattan Associates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $42.68 million 0.45 -$18.26 million N/A N/A Manhattan Associates $809.14 million 14.60 $128.96 million $2.18 87.34

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -42.56% -149.15% -52.00% Manhattan Associates 16.95% 67.34% 25.76%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Elys Game Technology has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Elys Game Technology and Manhattan Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Manhattan Associates 0 2 0 0 2.00

Elys Game Technology presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 304.04%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus target price of $177.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.91%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Elys Game Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

