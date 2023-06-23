Contrasting Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) & Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) and Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monster Beverage and Plant Veda Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monster Beverage $6.31 billion 9.46 $1.19 billion $1.22 48.93 Plant Veda Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Plant Veda Foods.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monster Beverage 19.95% 18.47% 15.45% Plant Veda Foods N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Monster Beverage and Plant Veda Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.1% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Monster Beverage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Monster Beverage and Plant Veda Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monster Beverage 0 7 13 0 2.65 Plant Veda Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monster Beverage currently has a consensus target price of $59.98, indicating a potential upside of 0.48%. Given Monster Beverage’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Monster Beverage is more favorable than Plant Veda Foods.

Summary

Monster Beverage beats Plant Veda Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages. The company sells its products to full service beverage bottlers/distributors, retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug chains, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, health food distributors, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. It provides its products under the Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Nitro, Java Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Muscle Monster, Espresso Monster, Monster Hydro Energy Water, Monster Hydro Super Sport, Monster Super Fuel, Monster Dragon Tea, Reign Total Body Fuel, and Reign Inferno Thermogenic Fuel, Reign Storm, True North, NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Nalu, Ultra Energy, Play and Power Play (stylized), Relentless, BPM, BU, Gladiator, Samurai, Live+, Predator, and Fury brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

About Plant Veda Foods

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. It offers plant-based drinkable yogurts, milk, and coffee creamers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

