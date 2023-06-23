Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Down to $13.78

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.78, but opened at $13.31. Cool shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 30,625 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Cool in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Cool Trading Down 3.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.58.
Cool Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cool
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cool Company Profile
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
Featured Articles
