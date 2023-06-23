Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $93.13

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.13 and traded as high as $111.07. Copa shares last traded at $110.39, with a volume of 432,514 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.11.

Copa Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $867.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.11 million. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Copa by 559.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after acquiring an additional 403,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copa by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 280,894 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

