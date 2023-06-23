Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

CORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.