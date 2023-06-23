Cosmos Market Capitalization Hits $3.21 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.21 billion and approximately $76.46 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.25 or 0.00030234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00043073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

