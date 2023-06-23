Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 74,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 204,716 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $545,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.