Creditcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $54.62 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $54.62 million and $20.76 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006966 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars.

