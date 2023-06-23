CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRSP. William Blair initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,503. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

